Berenberg Bank Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 240 ($3.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,106 ($79.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,105. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

