Berenberg Bank Increases Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 200

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.
GFM stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.29). 127,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,905. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.94. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).
Griffin Mining Company Profile
