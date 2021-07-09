Berenberg Bank Increases Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 200

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

GFM stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.29). 127,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,905. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.94. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.