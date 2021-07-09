Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 60

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s previous close.
LON:RSG traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 32.56 ($0.43). 816,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.39. The company has a market cap of £359.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
