Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 26,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.