Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 646.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,093 shares of company stock worth $6,410,473 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

