Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 646.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,473 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

