Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $71,583.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

