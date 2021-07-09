Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of BDT opened at €55.60 ($65.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.96 million and a PE ratio of -115.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.79. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

