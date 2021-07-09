Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 275.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.