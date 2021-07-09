BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,904,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $538.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

