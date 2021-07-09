BetterBetting Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

