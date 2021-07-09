Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1.84 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,667,743 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

