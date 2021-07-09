BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,261 ($29.54). The company had a trading volume of 4,311,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.25. The stock has a market cap of £114.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.