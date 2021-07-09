BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $186,223,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $121,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $68,452,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

