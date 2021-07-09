BHPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.21 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.21 million and $1.67 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

