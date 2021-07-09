BIDR (BIDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.48 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

