BigCommerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 52,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 887% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,344 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,905 shares of company stock worth $27,637,969. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.