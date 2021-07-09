Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.66

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.66 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 508,071 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The company has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.66.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

