Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,388 shares of company stock worth $24,491,489 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

