Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,388 shares of company stock worth $24,491,489 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
