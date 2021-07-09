BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 0.1%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

