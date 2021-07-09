Binance Coin Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $317.00 or 0.00934563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $48.64 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
