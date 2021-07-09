BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,212.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00013080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $2,212.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001570 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.01442966 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,894 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,568 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

