Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 57,519 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

