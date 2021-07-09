Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $657.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $657.50 and last traded at $657.50, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $657.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.54. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

