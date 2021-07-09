Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 618 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $114.77 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

