BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Financial Contrast

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $131.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.28%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CONMED.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 39.28 $2.67 million $0.01 4,677.00 CONMED $862.46 million 4.64 $9.52 million $2.18 63.14

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -39.34% -0.35% -0.31% CONMED 1.53% 9.77% 3.92%

Summary

CONMED beats BioLife Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

