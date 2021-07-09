Bismuth Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $6,976.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,565,086 coins and its circulating supply is 21,483,514 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

