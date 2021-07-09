BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $999,188.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

