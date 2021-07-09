Bitcashpay (BCP) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $179,410.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.