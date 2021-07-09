BitCoal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $30,151.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00631543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

