Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

