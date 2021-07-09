Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

