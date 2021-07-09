Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $119,748.93 and approximately $590.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023614 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001521 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

