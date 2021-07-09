Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $45.79

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $802.03 million and $41.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.79 or 0.00134739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.00329411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00182238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.