Bitcoin Incognito Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $96,028.12 and approximately $110.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

