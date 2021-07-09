Bitcoin Interest Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $215,377.80 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00335119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00183101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 605% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

