Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98,977.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $13.04 or 0.00038990 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $2.12 million and $98,977.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,005 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

