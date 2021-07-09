Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $685.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 689.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 617.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00332580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00134811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00184031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.