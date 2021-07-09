Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $38,813.98 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.