Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 50.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,474.71 and $41.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

