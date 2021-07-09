BitcoinZ Trading Down 14.7% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $2,712.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00330333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00134076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00181211 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 602.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

