BitCore (BTX) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $857.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.17 or 0.06347806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.91 or 0.01490087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00397568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00148716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.51 or 0.00628868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00411203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00328302 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

