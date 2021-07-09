BitDegree (BDG) Reaches Market Cap of $724,994.40

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $724,994.40 and $7.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

