Bithao Price Reaches $0.25 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $13.63 million and $2.73 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00891735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

