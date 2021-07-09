Bitradio Price Hits $0.0050 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $51,364.30 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00422133 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,199,357 coins and its circulating supply is 10,199,352 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

