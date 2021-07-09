BitSend Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,508.01 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $93,508.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00380709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01615420 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,337,675 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

