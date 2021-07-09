BitTorrent Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $193.01 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.