BlackRock Inc. Acquires 126,829 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.28% of AVITA Medical worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCEL opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

