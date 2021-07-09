BlackRock Inc. Acquires 162,141 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.66% of Neuronetics worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIM. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 809.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

