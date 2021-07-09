BlackRock Inc. Acquires 30,688 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.80% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

